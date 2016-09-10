Close

Kyodo News

September 10, 2016 21:54

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:10 10 September 2016

Myanmar's Suu Kyi departs on official visit to U.S.

YANGON, Sept. 10, Kyodo

Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Saturday left Yangon on an official visit to the United States for the first time since her government came to power in April, the Foreign Ministry announced.

She is due to arrive in Washington on Wednesday after stopping over in London to hold a meeting with the heads of Myanmar missions in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Suu Kyi last visited Washington in 2012 as a member of parliament.

Suu Kyi is scheduled to meet U.S. President Barack Obama to discuss increased economic ties, democratic reforms, and the lifting of remaining U.S. sanctions against Myanmar, according to officials.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 4 Sep 2016Japan, Egypt leaders meet to discuss antiterrorism cooperation
  2. 5 Sep 2016Duterte proclaims "state of national emergency" in Philippines
  3. 5 Sep 2016Crowd-funding launched to screen pro-whaling film in U.S.
  4. 6 Sep 20163 injured in explosion in Phnom Penh
  5. 6 Sep 2016Ex-U.N. chief Annan faces protests in Myanmar

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete