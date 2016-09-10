Myanmar's Suu Kyi departs on official visit to U.S.

Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Saturday left Yangon on an official visit to the United States for the first time since her government came to power in April, the Foreign Ministry announced.

She is due to arrive in Washington on Wednesday after stopping over in London to hold a meeting with the heads of Myanmar missions in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Suu Kyi last visited Washington in 2012 as a member of parliament.

Suu Kyi is scheduled to meet U.S. President Barack Obama to discuss increased economic ties, democratic reforms, and the lifting of remaining U.S. sanctions against Myanmar, according to officials.