September 10, 2016 21:54

20:24 10 September 2016

Deadly Taiwan tour bus fire likely due to suicide

TAIPEI, Sept. 10, Kyodo

A tour bus fire in July that killed 24 Chinese tourists on board was likely caused by the bus's suicidal driver, prosecutors said on Saturday.

In a statement, the Taoyuan District Prosecutor's Office said their investigation found that the Taiwanese driver, identified by his surname Su, was driving under the influence of alcohol when the incident happened on July. 19.

Su, who had just lost his appeal in a sexual assault case, had revealed to his family members days before the incident that he wanted to kill himself.

