20:30 10 September 2016
Construction begins on new nuclear power plant in Iran
TEHRAN, Sept. 10, Kyodo
Iran and Russia broke ground Saturday on construction of a new nuclear power plant in southern Iran.
The project is part of a 2014 deal between Moscow and Tehran to build two new nuclear power plants at the site of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, located southeast of the port city of Bushehr on the Persian Gulf.
The two light-water reactor power plants will cost an estimated $10 billion and will be completed in about 10 years.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.