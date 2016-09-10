Close

Kyodo News

September 10, 2016 21:54

20:30 10 September 2016

Construction begins on new nuclear power plant in Iran

TEHRAN, Sept. 10, Kyodo

Iran and Russia broke ground Saturday on construction of a new nuclear power plant in southern Iran.

The project is part of a 2014 deal between Moscow and Tehran to build two new nuclear power plants at the site of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, located southeast of the port city of Bushehr on the Persian Gulf.

The two light-water reactor power plants will cost an estimated $10 billion and will be completed in about 10 years.

