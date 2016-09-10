Baseball: Hiroshima ends longest wait for a pennant

The Hiroshima Carp ended a 24-year-pennant drought on Saturday, when they clinched their first Central League championship since 1991 with a 6-4 win over the Yomiuri Giants at Tokyo Dome.

It was the second longest the club had gone without a pennant, having come up empty for 25 years from the team's 1950 debut season until the Carp won the league in 1975. Between 1975 and 1991, Hiroshima won the CL six times and captured three Japan Series championships. No team in Nippon Professional Baseball had currently gone longer without a pennant.

The team celebrated on the pitcher's mound of their rivals' park by tossing skipper Koichi Ogata in the air in the traditional "doage." Veteran pitcher Hiroki Kuroda, the winning pitcher in the pennant clincher teared up as his teammates gave him the same treatment and the mob followed with veteran first baseman Takahiro Arai.

"This is the greatest. The way we fought tonight is the way we fought all season," said Ogata, whose team overturned a two-run lead to win on enemy turf. "The players really gave it their all.

"Kuroda wasn't in the best physical condition this season, but he held his spot in the starting rotation the whole year and today, on the mound, and in the batter's box he was full of fight."

After strong, third-place showings under former manager Kenjiro Nomura in 2013 and 2014, the return of former stars Kuroda and Arai had many expecting Hiroshima to win the league in 2015. But Ryosuke Kikuchi and Yoshihiro Maru failed to spark the club offensively, and Hiroshima finished a half-game out of the postseason in its first season under Ogata.

"Last year was hard on all of us, not just me," Ogata said. "This was the result of a lot of hard work and practice."

"To the fans in Hiroshima and to Carp fans throughout the country, we're sorry to have you kept you waiting for so long."

Although the Carp allowed two-time Sawamura Award-winning ace Kenta Maeda to move to the majors via the posting system, the pitching held its ground this season.

A year after leading the CL in ERA, lefty Kris Johnson has 14 wins, 166-1/3 innings and the league's second best ERA. Right-hander Yusuke Nomura, the club's top draft pick in 2011 and 2012 rookie of the year, has been having a career year with 14 wins and a 2.96 ERA. Jay Jackson has proven to be a huge addition in middle relief, while Shota Nakazaki has become increasingly reliable in the closer's role.

After allowing 474 runs last season through 143 games, the Carp had allowed 459 through their first 130 this year, but by that time the hitters had already scored 128 more runs than the 506 that Hiroshima scored in 2015.

Kikuchi's batting picked up where he left it in 2014, while every other key hitter in the lineup is markedly better. The 39-year-old Arai will be a sentimental favorite for MVP with his best season in six years, but all the regulars have been better, and good production from outfielder Seiya Suzuki and third baseman Tomohiro Abe have blended right in.

With the pitching reliable and the offense always dangerous, the Carp have been this year's come-back kings. Through Wednesday, they had trailed at some point in 89 of their games and went 41-47-1 in those games.

Although the Carp lost 2-1 on Opening Day with Johnson on the mound, they never fell farther than three games out of first place. The last time that happened, they were 3-4 after a loss on April 3, and haven't been under .500 since. Starting on June 14, the club went on a 10-game winning streak to cement its pennant-race position and entered Saturday's clincher having won 17 of their previous 20.

