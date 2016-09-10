Rugby: Ogawa's boot, Toshiba's defense sees them past Canon

A penalty kick one minute from time by Takahiro Ogawa helped Toshiba Brave Lupus to their third straight Top League win Saturday as they beat Canon Eagles 21-19 at Nissan Stadium.

Ogawa's right boot may have made all the difference on the scoreboard but it was the Toshiba defensive effort that really sealed the win -- Teppei Tomioka's men missing just two tackles.

While delighted with his own team's defense, Toshiba game captain Michael Leitch pointed out that Canon's 23 missed tackles meant the margin of victory should have been more however.

"Look at the linebreaks we made. It's not reflected in the score and we need to work on our plays after the breaks. We are not finishing them off. Credit to Canon as they hung in there but we shot ourselves in the foot."

In the end, it was the benches of the team that proved the difference with Toshiba's providing a real injection, particularly up front.

"It really was a 23-man effort," said Tomioka.

Elsewhere, Yamaha Jubilo, Suntory Sungoliath and Toyota Verblitz all picked up their third straight wins of the new season.

Yamaha powered past Munakata Sanix Blues 43-10, Suntory edged Ricoh Black Rams 23-17, while Verblitz needed a try three minutes after the final hooter from Yuki Kido to beat Honda Heat 32-30.

Panasonic Wild Knights topped Kintetsu Liners 32-20 and Kobe Kobelco Steelers downed Coca-Cola Red Sparks 48-7 as both clubs recorded their second wins, while a late drop goal from Louis Fouche saw Kubota Spears beat Toyota Industries Shuttles 24-22 for their first victory of the campaign.

In the first Top League game to be played at the stadium that will host the final of Rugby World Cup 2019, Toshiba started well with Hisayoshi Matsuoka making the most of a good break by Coenraad van Wyk to go over in the fourth minute, Ogawa adding the extras to make it 7-0.

Canon had their chances to get back in the game, but their repeated decision to kick for the corner rather than for goal backfired. And they were also unable to break the Toshiba defense even when Toshiba lock Naohiro Kotaki was sent to the sin bin for collapsing a maul in the 18th minute.

Toshiba could have had a second player on the naughty chair a few minutes later when Kyosuke Kajikawa's illegal clean out at a ruck saw Shohei Toyoshima's try disallowed following intervention from the TMO.

Referee Kyosuke Toda, however, gave the Toshiba vice-captain the benefit of the doubt.

Canon finally got on the board in the 29th minute with a drop goal from JC Roos. The Canon flyhalf then added a penalty just before halftime, minutes after Ogawa had kicked one for Toshiba, as the teams went into the break with the Brave Lupus leading 10-6.

Roos and Ogawa exchanged further penalties early in the second half before Canon looked to have wrapped up a shock win.

Daisuke Kaneko powered over from a line out five meters out in the 63rd minute and Ross added the conversion and a further penalty to make it 19-13 with 10 minutes to play.

But Toshiba powered back with Toyoshima getting the try he was denied in the first half. And although Ogawa missed the conversion, he more than made up for it five minutes later.

"The players did their best but Toshiba are a champion team," said Canon coach Yoji Nagatomo.

==Kyodo