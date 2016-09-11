Paralympics: Japan's Masaki settles for judo bronze

Defending champion Kento Masaki won judo bronze at the Rio Paralympics on Saturday, bringing Japan's total medal count to five.

Masaki, 29, competing in the over 100-kilogram division of men's judo for visually impaired athletes, took an ippon win over Hamzeh Nadri from Iran.

Masaki's quest to win gold for the second consecutive Paralympics was put on hold earlier in the day, when he fell to Adiljan Tuledibaev from Uzbekistan. Masaki captured gold at the London 2012 Paralympics.