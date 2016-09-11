Close

Kyodo News

September 11, 2016 9:54

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

09:09 11 September 2016

Paralympics: Japan's Masaki settles for judo bronze

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept. 10, Kyodo

Defending champion Kento Masaki won judo bronze at the Rio Paralympics on Saturday, bringing Japan's total medal count to five.

Masaki, 29, competing in the over 100-kilogram division of men's judo for visually impaired athletes, took an ippon win over Hamzeh Nadri from Iran.

Masaki's quest to win gold for the second consecutive Paralympics was put on hold earlier in the day, when he fell to Adiljan Tuledibaev from Uzbekistan. Masaki captured gold at the London 2012 Paralympics.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 5 Sep 2016Duterte proclaims "state of national emergency" in Philippines
  2. 5 Sep 2016Crowd-funding launched to screen pro-whaling film in U.S.
  3. 6 Sep 20163 injured in explosion in Phnom Penh
  4. 6 Sep 2016Ex-U.N. chief Annan faces protests in Myanmar
  5. 7 Sep 2016Ex-head of China's "democracy" village to stand trial: report

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete