Close

Kyodo News

September 11, 2016 13:55

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:26 11 September 2016

Paralympics: Japan's Masaki claims another judo bronze for Japan

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept. 11, Kyodo

Japan's hopes of reaching its stated target of 40 medals at the Rio 2016 Paralympics appear to be fading after another disappointing day on Saturday that saw just one medal, a bronze, won by defending champion Kento Masaki in judo.

Japan's third judo bronze raises the country's medal total to five -- one silver, four bronze -- and leaves the next Paralympic host languishing in 44th on the overall medal table. Four years ago in London Japan finished with five gold, five silver and six bronze which was good enough for 24th rank overall.

Masaki, 29, competing in the over 100-kilogram division of men's judo for visually impaired athletes, took an ippon win over Hamzeh Nadri from Iran.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 5 Sep 2016Duterte proclaims "state of national emergency" in Philippines
  2. 5 Sep 2016Crowd-funding launched to screen pro-whaling film in U.S.
  3. 6 Sep 20163 injured in explosion in Phnom Penh
  4. 6 Sep 2016Ex-U.N. chief Annan faces protests in Myanmar
  5. 7 Sep 2016Ex-head of China's "democracy" village to stand trial: report

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete