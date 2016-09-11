Paralympics: Japan's Masaki claims another judo bronze for Japan

Japan's hopes of reaching its stated target of 40 medals at the Rio 2016 Paralympics appear to be fading after another disappointing day on Saturday that saw just one medal, a bronze, won by defending champion Kento Masaki in judo.

Japan's third judo bronze raises the country's medal total to five -- one silver, four bronze -- and leaves the next Paralympic host languishing in 44th on the overall medal table. Four years ago in London Japan finished with five gold, five silver and six bronze which was good enough for 24th rank overall.

Masaki, 29, competing in the over 100-kilogram division of men's judo for visually impaired athletes, took an ippon win over Hamzeh Nadri from Iran.