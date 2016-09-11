Close

Kyodo News

September 11, 2016 13:55

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

13:01 11 September 2016

N.Y. to mark 15th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, Kyodo

New York will mark 15 years since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks with a ceremony at Ground Zero on Sunday morning, commemorating the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives in the coordinated acts of terror on U.S. soil.

The memorial, to be held at the site where the World Trade Center's twin towers fell, will start with a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. in observance of the exact time the first hijacked airplane struck the North Tower 15 years ago.

All of the names of the 2,983 victims are read out during the annual ceremony, punctuated by five other moments of silence before the program ends at 12:30 p.m.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 5 Sep 2016Duterte proclaims "state of national emergency" in Philippines
  2. 5 Sep 2016Crowd-funding launched to screen pro-whaling film in U.S.
  3. 6 Sep 20163 injured in explosion in Phnom Penh
  4. 6 Sep 2016Ex-U.N. chief Annan faces protests in Myanmar
  5. 7 Sep 2016Ex-head of China's "democracy" village to stand trial: report

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete