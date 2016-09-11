N.Y. to mark 15th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks

New York will mark 15 years since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks with a ceremony at Ground Zero on Sunday morning, commemorating the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives in the coordinated acts of terror on U.S. soil.

The memorial, to be held at the site where the World Trade Center's twin towers fell, will start with a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. in observance of the exact time the first hijacked airplane struck the North Tower 15 years ago.

All of the names of the 2,983 victims are read out during the annual ceremony, punctuated by five other moments of silence before the program ends at 12:30 p.m.