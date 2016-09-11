Close

Kyodo News

September 11, 2016 19:55

18:07 11 September 2016

4 Chinese ships enter territorial waters

NAHA, Japan, Sept. 11, Kyodo

Four China Coast Guard vessels entered Japanese territorial waters around the disputed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea for about 90 minutes on Sunday, the Japan Coast Guard said, prompting an official protest from Japan.

Sunday's intrusion was the 168th since the Japanese government purchased most of the Senkaku Islands from a private Japanese owner and brought them under state control on Sept. 11, 2012.

In the 27th such intrusion of the year and the first since Aug. 21, the Chinese vessels entered Japanese waters around 10 a.m. before moving into the contiguous zone about 90 minutes later, according to the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture.

