September 11, 2016 23:55

22:00 11 September 2016

G-7 ministers to discuss emergency responses to pandemics

KOBE, Sept. 11, Kyodo

Health ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized countries began a meeting in the western Japan city of Kobe on Sunday to discuss global health issues, including coordinated emergency responses to outbreaks of infectious diseases.

Japanese health minister Yasuhisa Shiozaki said at the start of the two-day meeting that he hopes the chiefs will work together in efforts to realize a healthier world.

At the meeting, the World Health Organization gave a progress report on a manual for procedures to respond to high-severity disease outbreaks, while the ministers discussed the mechanism for the G-7 countries to take coordinated steps to respond to emergency situations.

