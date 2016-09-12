Paralympics: Relief for Japan as boccia team secure at least silver

Japan's only good news on a medal-less day at the Rio Paralympics was the boccia squad guaranteeing at least a silver medal as the mixed team beat Portugal 8-5 in the BC1-2 semifinal on Sunday.

The country's hopes of capturing its first gold in Rio and first medal in the sport since the Japanese boccia team made their Paralympic debut at the 2008 Beijing Games were kept alive as the four-man team head into Monday's final against Thailand.

Japan set a target of winning 40 medals at the Sept. 7-18 games but find themselves far behind their goal with only five, including one silver and four bronze, after four full days of competition.