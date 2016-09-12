Close

Kyodo News

September 12, 2016 11:55

11:08 12 September 2016

N. Korea ready to conduct additional nuke test: S. Korea

SEOUL, Sept. 12, Kyodo

North Korea remains ready to conduct an additional nuclear test at its nuclear test site in the country's northeastern region, South Korea's Defense Ministry spokesman said Monday.

"South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities' assessment is North Korea is prepared to carry out an additional nuclear test at Punggye-ri (nuclear test site)," Moon Sang Gyun told reporters.

The remarks came after North Korea carried out its fifth nuclear test on Friday, claiming it had successfully tested a nuclear warhead, drawing a flurry of international condemnation.

