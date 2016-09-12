Close

Kyodo News

September 12, 2016 13:56

11:49 12 September 2016

Taiwan tourism representatives to march over Chinese tourist numbers

TAIPEI, Sept. 12, Kyodo

Representatives from Taiwan's tourism industry were set to take to the streets of Taipei on Monday afternoon, asking the government to tackle the dwindling number of Chinese tourists visiting the island since the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party took office in May.

Emphasizing the event was not a "protest" but a "peaceful and rational way of expressing the industry's thinking," event spokesman Ringo Lee said.

"We want survival, we want jobs, and we want food on the table," he said.

