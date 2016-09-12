Close

Kyodo News

September 12, 2016 13:55

12:01 12 September 2016

Abe calls for SDF's vigilance after N. Korea nuclear test

TOKYO, Sept. 12, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe instructed Self-Defense Forces' top brass Monday to fully implement his administration's security legislation and give their all to addressing an "unprecedented" security situation in East Asia.

Abe told senior SDF officers Japan is "facing extremely severe circumstances" from a security standpoint, citing North Korea's prohibited nuclear and missile technology development, including a fifth nuclear test last Friday following its fourth in January.

He also hinted at China's assertive activities at sea and in the air, saying "the reality is that military vessels are entering our waters and aircraft of unclear origin are entering our airspace."

  • Abe gives address to senior SDF officers
