Clinton diagnosed with pneumonia before falling ill at 9/11 service

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton appeared unwell Sunday as she made an early exit from a memorial service in New York marking the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2011, terrorist attacks, after being diagnosed with pneumonia two days earlier, U.S. media reported.

It is expected to add new speculation about the former U.S. secretary of state's health ahead of the presidential election in November, with Republican nominee Donald Trump having already questioned her physical state.

Clinton, 68, was diagnosed with pneumonia last Friday during an evaluation, according to reports quoting her doctor. The doctor explained in a statement that Clinton became overheated and dehydrated at the service but was "recovering nicely."