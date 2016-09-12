Close

Kyodo News

September 12, 2016 15:55

14:43 12 September 2016

G-7 health chiefs vow to boost measures on dementia care

KOBE, Sept. 12, Kyodo

Health ministers from Group of Seven industrialized countries agreed Monday to boost measures on dementia care amid the rapid graying of societies, as they wrapped up a two-day meeting in the western Japan city of Kobe.

Representatives from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and the European Union acknowledged the importance of "building a system of caring for (dementia sufferers) within the communities" they reside in, Japanese health minister Yasuhisa Shiozaki said at a press conference after the meeting.

The ministers also agreed to improve dementia patients' lives through early diagnosis and develop policies to better care for the patients, while encouraging research that could speed up the development of dementia therapies, according to a joint declaration adopted in the meeting.

