September 12, 2016 15:55

15:01 12 September 2016

Video Advisory (Sept. 12) Abe calls for SDF vigilance

TOKYO, Sept. 12, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Abe calls for SDF vigilance

-- Prime Minister Shinzo Abe issued an instruction to the Self-Defense Forces' top brass on Sept. 12, 2016, to give their all to addressing an "unprecedented" security situation in East Asia, saying Japan is "facing extremely severe circumstances" and citing North Korea's prohibited nuclear and missile technology development.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_15052/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

