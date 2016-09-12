Close

September 12, 2016 17:55

17:00 12 September 2016

Iranian nuclear chief denies secret deal with the West

By Mohammad Gharebag
TEHRAN, Sept. 12, Kyodo

Iran did not made any secret deal on the side of its landmark accord with western powers over its nuclear issues, and remarks suggesting it had have been wrongly interpreted due to a lack of knowledge, Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said in an exclusive interview with Kyodo News on Sunday.

"No, we don't have any secret deal. How can it be secret if you share it with so many countries," said Salehi, who is also one of Iran's vice presidents, adding that "half-knowledge is more dangerous than no knowledge."

In recent months some western sources have claimed that Iran and the so-called "5+1" countries had made a secret side deal which would allow Iran to cross nuclear deal's red lines, in terms of its number of centrifuges, the amount of storage of enriched uranium and a restriction period.

