Rugby: Tiatia named new Sunwolves coach, signs 2-year deal

Filo Tiatia was named the new coach of the Sunwolves on Monday, agreeing to a two-year contract with the Japanese Super Rugby side.

"I am very excited to become the head coach of (the Sunwolves) from the 2017 season and it is an honor to take over what Mark Hammett, a great leader and head coach, built in our first season," Tiatia said through a statement.

"Next season is going to be a continuous process from the first season but also we have to face new challenges and improve some areas further. I am looking forward to working with many of the players and staff I worked with in the 2016 season."

The 45-year-old former All Black replaces Hammett, who he was an assistant to during the Sunwolves' inaugural campaign last season in which they got one win, one draw and had 13 losses. Hammett has moved on to the Highlanders where he will be an assistant coach.

Tiatia is well versed in Japanese rugby, having played for and coached Toyota Verblitz in the Top League. He also received the endorsement of the new Brave Blossoms coach, Jamie Joseph, who Tiatia will be closely working with in trying to improve the national team for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

"It's great having Filo Tiatia join (the Sunwolves) again in Japan," Joseph said. "His leadership will be crucial as the Sunwolves embark on their 2nd season."

"His experience with the players gives him huge understanding of the challenges that lay ahead and I can't wait to help Filo and the rest of the team develop in 2017."

