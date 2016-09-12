Close

Kyodo News

September 12, 2016 19:55

18:59 12 September 2016

China voices condolences over death of ex-Japanese lawmaker Kato

BEIJING, Sept. 12, Kyodo

China on Monday extended condolences over the death of Koichi Kato, a former Japanese ruling party heavyweight, saying he had made great contributions to the development of bilateral ties.

"Mr. Koichi Kato was not only a renowned politician in Japan, but also an old friend of Chinese people," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular press briefing. "China deeply mourns his passing."

She said Kato, a former Liberal Democratic Party secretary general, dedicated himself to promoting the friendship and the development of ties between the two countries.

