China voices condolences over death of ex-Japanese lawmaker Kato

China on Monday extended condolences over the death of Koichi Kato, a former Japanese ruling party heavyweight, saying he had made great contributions to the development of bilateral ties.

"Mr. Koichi Kato was not only a renowned politician in Japan, but also an old friend of Chinese people," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular press briefing. "China deeply mourns his passing."

She said Kato, a former Liberal Democratic Party secretary general, dedicated himself to promoting the friendship and the development of ties between the two countries.