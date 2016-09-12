18:59 12 September 2016
China voices condolences over death of ex-Japanese lawmaker Kato
BEIJING, Sept. 12, Kyodo
China on Monday extended condolences over the death of Koichi Kato, a former Japanese ruling party heavyweight, saying he had made great contributions to the development of bilateral ties.
"Mr. Koichi Kato was not only a renowned politician in Japan, but also an old friend of Chinese people," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular press briefing. "China deeply mourns his passing."
She said Kato, a former Liberal Democratic Party secretary general, dedicated himself to promoting the friendship and the development of ties between the two countries.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.