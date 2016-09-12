19:12 12 September 2016
N. Korea's foreign minister in Beijing ahead of U.N. meeting
BEIJING, Sept. 12, Kyodo
North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho arrived in Beijing on Monday, before attending the U.N. General Assembly later this month in New York.
A car carrying Ri, a former top nuclear negotiator who assumed his current post in May, entered the North Korean Embassy in the Chinese capital before noon.
His overseas trip comes after North Korea conducted its fifth nuclear test on Friday. It remains unclear if Ri has any plans to meet with Chinese officials before leaving Beijing.
