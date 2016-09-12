Iran would welcome Japanese supply of reactors: nuclear chief

Iran is ready to buy nuclear power plants from Japan if any proposed sales are accompanied by "lucrative commercial support," according to the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

"Of course if we receive any suggestion or any proposal from Japan that would sound very interesting to us, we would certainly be ready to enter negotiation in that domain, Ali Akbar Salehi said in an exclusive interview with Kyodo News on Sunday.

But Salehi said Iran has not raised the matter with the Japanese side yet.