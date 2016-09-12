Close

Kyodo News

September 12, 2016 23:55

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

22:43 12 September 2016

Iran would welcome Japanese supply of reactors: nuclear chief

By Mohammad Gharebag
TEHRAN, Sept. 12, Kyodo

Iran is ready to buy nuclear power plants from Japan if any proposed sales are accompanied by "lucrative commercial support," according to the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

"Of course if we receive any suggestion or any proposal from Japan that would sound very interesting to us, we would certainly be ready to enter negotiation in that domain, Ali Akbar Salehi said in an exclusive interview with Kyodo News on Sunday.

But Salehi said Iran has not raised the matter with the Japanese side yet.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Iran would welcome Japanese supply of reactors: nuclear chief
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 6 Sep 20163 injured in explosion in Phnom Penh
  2. 6 Sep 2016Ex-U.N. chief Annan faces protests in Myanmar
  3. 7 Sep 2016Ex-head of China's "democracy" village to stand trial: report
  4. 9 Sep 2016Typhoons cause 42 bil. yen in damage to Japan agriculture, fisheries
  5. 8 Sep 2016H.K. lawmaker-elect seeks police help over death threats

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete