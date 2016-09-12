Asian Games: Nagoya, Aichi to resume discussing joint 2026 bid

Officials of Nagoya city and Aichi Prefecture visited the Japanese Olympic Committee office in Tokyo together Monday to inform the body of their intention to resume discussions toward a joint bid to host the 2026 Asian Games.

Nagoya Deputy Mayor Teruo Shinkai and Aichi Deputy Gov. Hajime Nakanishi paid a call on JOC President Tsunekazu Takeda, with Shinkai telling reporters that the city government will make its "best efforts once again toward a joint bid" after going through necessary procedures, including explaining the costs to the city assembly.

Takeda said their feelings of wanting to go forward with the joint bid got through to him.

The municipal government of Nagoya, the prefectural capital of Aichi, said last week it will go back to the drawing board on plans to seek to co-host the Asian version of the Summer Olympics as the prefecture had not yet come forward with cost estimates.

The prefectural government then indicated to Nagoya that the total costs will come to roughly 85 billion yen (about $820 million), and after subtracting about 25 billion yen to be covered by sponsorship and other revenues, the prefecture would pay two-thirds and the city one-third of the remaining amount.

The JOC is set to decide Tuesday on Japan's candidate site for the 2026 Asian Games, while the Olympic Council of Asia is expected to select the host location at its General Assembly meeting scheduled Sept. 25 in Danang, Vietnam.

