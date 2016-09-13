Close

Kyodo News

September 13, 2016

10:31 13 September 2016

U.S. bombers fly over S. Korea in show of force to N. Korea

SEOUL, Sept. 13, Kyodo

The United States conducted a bomber flight over South Korea on Tuesday to send a warning to North Korea after Pyongyang carried out its fifth nuclear test in the face of global opposition on Friday.

The flight of two B-1B Lancer bombers was intended as a show of force to North Korea after its latest nuclear test triggered a storm of international condemnation.

The bombers, which took off from Guam, flew over the Osan Air Base to the south of Seoul.

