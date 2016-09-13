10:31 13 September 2016
U.S. bombers fly over S. Korea in show of force to N. Korea
SEOUL, Sept. 13, Kyodo
The United States conducted a bomber flight over South Korea on Tuesday to send a warning to North Korea after Pyongyang carried out its fifth nuclear test in the face of global opposition on Friday.
The flight of two B-1B Lancer bombers was intended as a show of force to North Korea after its latest nuclear test triggered a storm of international condemnation.
The bombers, which took off from Guam, flew over the Osan Air Base to the south of Seoul.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.