N. Korea's nominal head of state leaves for Venezuela

North Korea's ceremonial head of state, Kim Yong Nam, left for Venezuela on Tuesday to attend this week's summit of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Kim's departure from Pyongyang's international airport was confirmed by Kyodo News. He is the head of North Korea's parliament and one of the five standing committee members of its ruling party's Political Bureau.

A day before his departure, North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho arrived in Beijing, also on his way to Venezuela, to take part in a ministerial meeting to be held prior to the summit, and to New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly later this month.