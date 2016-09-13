Close

Kyodo News

September 13, 2016 11:56

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

10:38 13 September 2016

N. Korea's nominal head of state leaves for Venezuela

PYONGYANG, Sept. 13, Kyodo

North Korea's ceremonial head of state, Kim Yong Nam, left for Venezuela on Tuesday to attend this week's summit of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Kim's departure from Pyongyang's international airport was confirmed by Kyodo News. He is the head of North Korea's parliament and one of the five standing committee members of its ruling party's Political Bureau.

A day before his departure, North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho arrived in Beijing, also on his way to Venezuela, to take part in a ministerial meeting to be held prior to the summit, and to New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly later this month.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 7 Sep 2016Ex-head of China's "democracy" village to stand trial: report
  2. 9 Sep 2016Typhoons cause 42 bil. yen in damage to Japan agriculture, fisheries
  3. 8 Sep 2016H.K. lawmaker-elect seeks police help over death threats
  4. 8 Sep 2016Ex-head of China's "democracy" village sentenced for "corruption"
  5. 8 Sep 2016Japan's popular Super Mario Bros. game to debut on iPhone

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete