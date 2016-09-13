Close

Kyodo News

September 13, 2016 11:55

11:37 13 September 2016

Japan's centenarians to hit record high of 65,692

TOKYO, Sept. 13, Kyodo

Japan's centenarian population increased by 4,124 from a year ago to a record high of 65,692 in September, with women accounting for 87.6 percent of the total, the welfare ministry said Tuesday.

The number of centenarians has continuously risen since 1971 and is projected to grow further mainly thanks to advancing medical treatment, according to the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.

The tally is an estimate for Sep. 15, previously marked as the Respect-for-the-Aged Day holiday, based on resident registry data as of Sept. 1. The national holiday has been observed on the third Monday of September since 2003.

