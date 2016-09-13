Renesas Electronics to buy U.S. chipmaker Intersil for $3.2 bil.

Renesas Electronics Corp. said Tuesday it will buy U.S. semiconductor maker Intersil Corp. for $3.22 billion as part of a push to increase competitiveness in automotive chips and other growth areas.

The Japanese semiconductor company will make Intersil a wholly owned subsidiary, using cash on hand and paying $22.50 per share. The acquisition is scheduled to be completed in the first half of 2017.

Intersil, which sells power management semiconductors, has strength in automotive and industrial chips. In the business year through December 2015, the U.S. chipmaker had $521.60 million in sales.