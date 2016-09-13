Close

Kyodo News

September 13, 2016 13:56

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:56 13 September 2016

Renesas Electronics to buy U.S. chipmaker Intersil for $3.2 bil.

TOKYO, Sept. 13, Kyodo

Renesas Electronics Corp. said Tuesday it will buy U.S. semiconductor maker Intersil Corp. for $3.22 billion as part of a push to increase competitiveness in automotive chips and other growth areas.

The Japanese semiconductor company will make Intersil a wholly owned subsidiary, using cash on hand and paying $22.50 per share. The acquisition is scheduled to be completed in the first half of 2017.

Intersil, which sells power management semiconductors, has strength in automotive and industrial chips. In the business year through December 2015, the U.S. chipmaker had $521.60 million in sales.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 7 Sep 2016Ex-head of China's "democracy" village to stand trial: report
  2. 9 Sep 2016Typhoons cause 42 bil. yen in damage to Japan agriculture, fisheries
  3. 8 Sep 2016H.K. lawmaker-elect seeks police help over death threats
  4. 8 Sep 2016Ex-head of China's "democracy" village sentenced for "corruption"
  5. 8 Sep 2016Japan's popular Super Mario Bros. game to debut on iPhone

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete