Japan gov't to bestow nat'l award on wrestling champion Icho

The government said Tuesday it will bestow an award on Kaori Icho for becoming the first female wrestler to win four consecutive Olympic gold medals.

"Her accomplishments have moved many people deeply and given them courage," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference after the Cabinet decided to confer the People's Honor Award on Icho, 32.

Icho won gold in the women's 58-kilogram freestyle final at the Rio Olympics last month. She previously won the 63-kg category at the Athens, Beijing and London games.