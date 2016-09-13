12:26 13 September 2016
Paralympics: Japan's gold medal hopes in boccia crushed by Thais
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept. 13, Kyodo
Japan's chance of winning its first gold medal at the Rio Paralympics was blown Monday when the four-member boccia squad was defeated by Thailand 9-4 in the mixed team BC1-2 final.
Still, the silver was the country's first-ever Paralympic medal in the sport -- one of only two Paralympics sports that have no counterpart in the Olympic program -- and one of three medals earned for Japan on the fifth full day of competition in Rio.
Blind swimmer Keiichi Kimura and the men's 4x100-meter relay running team also contributed by adding a silver and bronze in their respective events, bringing Japan's total medal count to eight.
