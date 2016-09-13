Paralympics: Japan's gold medal hopes in boccia crushed by Thais

Japan's chance of winning its first gold medal at the Rio Paralympics was blown Monday when the four-member boccia squad was defeated by Thailand 9-4 in the mixed team BC1-2 final.

Still, the silver was the country's first-ever Paralympic medal in the sport -- one of only two Paralympics sports that have no counterpart in the Olympic program -- and one of three medals earned for Japan on the fifth full day of competition in Rio.

Blind swimmer Keiichi Kimura and the men's 4x100-meter relay running team also contributed by adding a silver and bronze in their respective events, bringing Japan's total medal count to eight.