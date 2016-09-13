Close

Kyodo News

September 13, 2016

12:57 13 September 2016

U.S., S. Korea to secure strong resolution on N. Korea at U.N.

SEOUL, Sept. 13, Kyodo

The top U.S. special envoy on North Korea said on Tuesday that his country and South Korea intend to secure the "strongest possible resolution" to punish North Korea for its fifth nuclear test, conducted last Friday.

"Our intention shared by the Republic of Korea is to secure the strongest possible resolution, including new sanctions, as quickly as possible," Sung Kim, U.S. special representative for North Korea, said during a joint press conference with his South Korean counterpart.

Calling Pyongyang's latest nuclear test "dangerous and provocative," Kim added that his country will consider forming measures with South Korea, and also trilateral measures with Japan, in response to North Korea's "destabilizing action."

