Japan opposition acting leader Renho admits Taiwan dual citizenship

Renho, acting leader of Japan's main opposition Democratic Party, said Tuesday she has confirmed she still holds Taiwanese citizenship, after repeatedly denying it during campaigning for the leadership of her party.

Renho, 48, whose father is Taiwanese and mother is Japanese, said she does not plan to cancel her candidacy in the party leadership election to be held Thursday.

"I want to apologize for my incorrect memory that caused the confusion," the high-profile lawmaker told reporters at the Diet building in Tokyo.