Kyodo News

September 13, 2016 15:56

14:38 13 September 2016

Video Advisory (Sept. 13) Iran would welcome Japanese supply of reactors

TOKYO, Sept. 13, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Iran would welcome Japanese supply of reactors

-- Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, attends an exclusive interview with Kyodo News in Tehran, saying his country is ready to buy nuclear power plants from Japan if any proposed sales are accompanied by "lucrative commercial support." Russia and China have already stabilized their positions as suppliers of nuclear equipment to Iran, which has a long-term plan to produce 20,000 megawatts of nuclear electricity by setting up 20 more nuclear power plants.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_15055/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

