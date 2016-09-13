Japan gov't to bestow nat'l award on Olympic wrestling champion Icho

The government said Tuesday it will bestow the People's Honor Award on Kaori Icho who became the first female wrestler to win four consecutive Olympic gold medals at last month's Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.

"Her accomplishments have moved many people deeply and given them courage," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference after the Cabinet decided to confer the award on Icho, 32.

The 10-time world champion won the women's 58-kilogram freestyle final in Rio, also becoming the first woman in Olympic history to claim the gold in an individual event in four straight Games. She previously won the 63-kg category at Athens, Beijing and London.