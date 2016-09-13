Close

Kyodo News

September 13, 2016 17:56

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:33 13 September 2016

Japan gov't to bestow nat'l award on Olympic wrestling champion Icho

TOKYO, Sept. 13, Kyodo

The government said Tuesday it will bestow the People's Honor Award on Kaori Icho who became the first female wrestler to win four consecutive Olympic gold medals at last month's Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.

"Her accomplishments have moved many people deeply and given them courage," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference after the Cabinet decided to confer the award on Icho, 32.

The 10-time world champion won the women's 58-kilogram freestyle final in Rio, also becoming the first woman in Olympic history to claim the gold in an individual event in four straight Games. She previously won the 63-kg category at Athens, Beijing and London.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Japan gov't to bestow nat'l award on wrestling champion Icho
  • Japan gov't to bestow nat'l award on wrestling champion Icho
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 7 Sep 2016Ex-head of China's "democracy" village to stand trial: report
  2. 9 Sep 2016Typhoons cause 42 bil. yen in damage to Japan agriculture, fisheries
  3. 8 Sep 2016H.K. lawmaker-elect seeks police help over death threats
  4. 8 Sep 2016Ex-head of China's "democracy" village sentenced for "corruption"
  5. 8 Sep 2016Japan's popular Super Mario Bros. game to debut on iPhone

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete