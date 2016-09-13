Close

Kyodo News

September 13, 2016

17:33 13 September 2016

13 arrested in China's "democracy" village, scores injured: reports

HONG KONG, Sept. 13, Kyodo

Thirteen people have been arrested in a Chinese village and led to rounds of clashes between riot police and villagers Tuesday following its popularly elected leader's bribery conviction last week, according to police and media reports.

The Lufeng City police, who have jurisdiction over the village of Wukan in southern China's Guangdong Province that was briefly China's testing ground for a democratically elected government, said via Weibo, China's equivalent of Twitter, that 13 people were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly disrupting public order and traffic.

"A small number of criminals...have since June 19 fabricated rumors, made threats and offered benefits to incite, plot and blackmail some other villagers to stage unlawful assembly, disrupt public order and traffic, obstruct schools, fisheries and businesses from normal operation," a police statement read.

