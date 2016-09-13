Close

Kyodo News

September 13, 2016 19:56

18:25 13 September 2016

Environment Ministry eyes tighter control of harmful waste exports

TOKYO, Sept. 13, Kyodo

The Environment Ministry is planning to tighten restrictions on exports of electronic waste by fully revising the so-called Basel law on trade in hazardous waste, a ministry source said Tuesday.

The ministry is expected to decide at an advisory panel meeting Wednesday to set up a special committee to deepen discussions on the matter, with the aim of submitting a bill to revise the law to the next regular Diet session.

The Japanese law has not been revised since its enactment in 1992 to comply with the Basel Convention, an international treaty to control cross-border transfers of hazardous waste, specifically from developed to developing countries.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

