20:01 13 September 2016

Baseball: Fighters' Otani rewrites Japan speed record

SAPPORO, Sept. 13, Kyodo

Shohei Otani, the fastest pitcher recorded in Japan, rewrote his own record on Tuesday, when one of his pitches was clocked at 164 kilometers per hour (101.9 miles per hour).

The 22-year-old Nippon Ham Fighters ace, who has repeatedly touched 163 kph this season, established a new high in the third inning at Sapporo Dome against the Orix Buffaloes. With one out and runners on second and third, the inside fastball jammed Yoshio Itoi, who hit a flare over second for a two-run single.

Otani, who has been the Fighters' principle designated hitter this season, was making his second start since a blister on July 10 pushed him out of the starting rotation. He allowed two runs on four hits in five innings. Otani threw 87 pitches, walked one batter and struck out nine. He left with the game tied 2-2.

