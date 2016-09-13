Japan business group to visit China to expand economic ties

A joint Japanese business delegation will start an eight-day visit to China from next Tuesday with the aim of expanding bilateral economic ties through envisioned talks with Chinese government officials and local company executives.

"We'd like to talk with officials of economic ministries and political leaders over whether it is possible for state-owned companies to carry out structural reforms," Shoji Muneoka, head of the Japan-China Economic Association and chairman of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp., told the group's meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Muneoka will lead the delegation with over 200 members this year.