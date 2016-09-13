Close

Kyodo News

September 13, 2016 21:56

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:19 13 September 2016

Japan business group to visit China to expand economic ties

TOKYO, Sept. 13, Kyodo

A joint Japanese business delegation will start an eight-day visit to China from next Tuesday with the aim of expanding bilateral economic ties through envisioned talks with Chinese government officials and local company executives.

"We'd like to talk with officials of economic ministries and political leaders over whether it is possible for state-owned companies to carry out structural reforms," Shoji Muneoka, head of the Japan-China Economic Association and chairman of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp., told the group's meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Muneoka will lead the delegation with over 200 members this year.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Japan business group to visit China to expand economic ties
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 7 Sep 2016Ex-head of China's "democracy" village to stand trial: report
  2. 9 Sep 2016Typhoons cause 42 bil. yen in damage to Japan agriculture, fisheries
  3. 8 Sep 2016H.K. lawmaker-elect seeks police help over death threats
  4. 8 Sep 2016Ex-head of China's "democracy" village sentenced for "corruption"
  5. 8 Sep 2016Japan's popular Super Mario Bros. game to debut on iPhone

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete