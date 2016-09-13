Close

Kyodo News

September 13, 2016 21:56

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:28 13 September 2016

SDF helicopters airlift equipment to build U.S. helipads in Okinawa

NAHA, Japan, Sept. 13, Kyodo

The Japanese Defense Ministry on Tuesday used Ground Self-Defense Force helicopters to airlift trucks and other equipment for the construction of helipads for the U.S. military in Okinawa, a move that has further angered local protestors seeking to block the work.

The Defense Ministry's Okinawa bureau, which is in charge of the project, said it used CH-47 transportation helicopters to "carry out construction work safely and smoothly."

It is extremely rare for Self-Defense Forces helicopters to be used for the construction of U.S. military facilities in Japan.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • SDF helicopters airlift equipment to build U.S. helipads in Okinawa
  • SDF helicopters airlift equipment to build U.S. helipads in Okinawa
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 7 Sep 2016Ex-head of China's "democracy" village to stand trial: report
  2. 9 Sep 2016Typhoons cause 42 bil. yen in damage to Japan agriculture, fisheries
  3. 8 Sep 2016H.K. lawmaker-elect seeks police help over death threats
  4. 8 Sep 2016Ex-head of China's "democracy" village sentenced for "corruption"
  5. 8 Sep 2016Japan's popular Super Mario Bros. game to debut on iPhone

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete