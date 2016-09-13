SDF helicopters airlift equipment to build U.S. helipads in Okinawa

The Japanese Defense Ministry on Tuesday used Ground Self-Defense Force helicopters to airlift trucks and other equipment for the construction of helipads for the U.S. military in Okinawa, a move that has further angered local protestors seeking to block the work.

The Defense Ministry's Okinawa bureau, which is in charge of the project, said it used CH-47 transportation helicopters to "carry out construction work safely and smoothly."

It is extremely rare for Self-Defense Forces helicopters to be used for the construction of U.S. military facilities in Japan.