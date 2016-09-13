Close

Kyodo News

September 13, 2016 23:56

21:48 13 September 2016

U.S., Japan, S. Korea conduct training in show of force to N. Korea

SEOUL/TOKYO, Sept. 13, Kyodo

The United States sent air force bombers to fly over South Korea and conducted joint training with fighter jets from Japan and South Korea in the countries' vicinities on Tuesday, following North Korea's fifth nuclear test last week that sparked a global outcry.

"These flights demonstrate the solidarity between South Korea, the United States, and Japan to defend against North Korea's provocative and destabilizing actions," said Adm. Harry Harris, commander of the U.S. Pacific Command in a press release, referring to the flights including two U.S. Air Force B-1B strategic bombers.

The aircraft, which took off from Guam, first conducted fighter interception training with two Japanese Air Self-Defense Force F-2 fighters in southwestern Japan, before flying over Osan Air Base to the south of Seoul.

  • U.S. bombers fly over S. Korea in show of force to N. Korea
