2 more Zika cases confirmed in Philippines

Two more cases of Zika infection have been confirmed in the Philippines, the Health Department said Tuesday, bringing the total number of case of infection this year to three.

At a press conference, Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Rosell-Ubial said the two cases were detected in Iloilo City, situated on the island of Panay in the central Philippines, with the patients coming from the same household as in this year's first case.

"Local transmission was confined only within the affected household. However, continuous monitoring of suspected cases for another month will be implemented...to determine the extent of local transmission in the country," Ubial said.