Close

Kyodo News

September 14, 2016 1:56

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

00:02 14 September 2016

2 more Zika cases confirmed in Philippines

MANILA, Sept. 13, Kyodo

Two more cases of Zika infection have been confirmed in the Philippines, the Health Department said Tuesday, bringing the total number of case of infection this year to three.

At a press conference, Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Rosell-Ubial said the two cases were detected in Iloilo City, situated on the island of Panay in the central Philippines, with the patients coming from the same household as in this year's first case.

"Local transmission was confined only within the affected household. However, continuous monitoring of suspected cases for another month will be implemented...to determine the extent of local transmission in the country," Ubial said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 9 Sep 2016Typhoons cause 42 bil. yen in damage to Japan agriculture, fisheries
  2. 8 Sep 2016H.K. lawmaker-elect seeks police help over death threats
  3. 8 Sep 2016Ex-head of China's "democracy" village sentenced for "corruption"
  4. 8 Sep 2016Japan's popular Super Mario Bros. game to debut on iPhone
  5. 9 Sep 2016Philippines to allow Indonesia to pursue pirates in its waters

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete