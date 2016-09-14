Paralympics: Japan's Kunieda defeated in wheelchair tennis q'finals

Japan's Shingo Kunieda fell short in his bid to win gold in men's wheelchair tennis singles at a third consecutive Paralympic Games, losing 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday in Rio to Belgium's Joachim Gerard in the quarterfinals.

The 32-year-old Kunieda, currently 9th in International Tennis Federation rankings, holds a career 11-3 record against the 2nd-ranked Gerard. Kunieda also fell to the 27-year-old Belgian in the NEC Masters last December.

In addition to singles gold at the 2012 London and 2008 Beijing Paralympics, the former top-ranked Kunieda has also captured 24 Grand Slam singles titles in wheelchair tennis since 2006.