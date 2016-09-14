80% of Japanese worried about possible clash with China over islets

Eighty percent of the Japanese polled have expressed concern that rising tensions between Japan and China over a group of Japanese-controlled islets in the East China Sea could lead to a military conflict, according to a survey released Tuesday.

Of the total, 35 percent of the respondents said they are "very concerned" and 45 percent "somewhat concerned" about China's attempts to undermine Japan's administration of the Senkaku Islands, said the survey conducted by the Pew Research Center, a Washington-based think tank.

Last month, China sent a record number of government ships, as many as 15, and about 300 fishing boats close to the islands. And even after a Sept. 6 meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping, four Chinese government vessels intruded into Japanese waters around the islets on Sunday, prompting an official protest from Tokyo.