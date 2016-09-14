Paralympics: Japan's Kunieda defeated in wheelchair tennis q'finals

Two-time champion Shingo Kunieda of Japan fell short in his bid for a third consecutive gold in men's wheelchair tennis singles at the Paralympic Games, losing in straight sets Tuesday to Belgium's Joachim Gerard in the quarterfinals.

The 32-year-old Kunieda went down 6-3, 6-3 to the world No. 2 Gerard, who powered serves through the windy conditions and hit 27 winners compared to nine by Kunieda.

"From the first set to the end, he played better tennis than I did," Kunieda said.