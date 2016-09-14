Close

Kyodo News

September 14, 2016 7:56

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

06:34 14 September 2016

Paralympics: Japan's Kunieda defeated in wheelchair tennis q'finals

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept. 13, Kyodo

Two-time champion Shingo Kunieda of Japan fell short in his bid for a third consecutive gold in men's wheelchair tennis singles at the Paralympic Games, losing in straight sets Tuesday to Belgium's Joachim Gerard in the quarterfinals.

The 32-year-old Kunieda went down 6-3, 6-3 to the world No. 2 Gerard, who powered serves through the windy conditions and hit 27 winners compared to nine by Kunieda.

"From the first set to the end, he played better tennis than I did," Kunieda said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Japan wins silver in boccia at Rio Paralympics
  • Japan wins silver in boccia at Rio Paralympics
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 9 Sep 2016Typhoons cause 42 bil. yen in damage to Japan agriculture, fisheries
  2. 8 Sep 2016H.K. lawmaker-elect seeks police help over death threats
  3. 8 Sep 2016Ex-head of China's "democracy" village sentenced for "corruption"
  4. 8 Sep 2016Japan's popular Super Mario Bros. game to debut on iPhone
  5. 9 Sep 2016Philippines to allow Indonesia to pursue pirates in its waters

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete