Video Advisory (Sept. 14) "Successful" nuclear test celebrated

"Successful" nuclear test celebrated

-- A huge ceremony was held at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on Sept. 13, 2016, to celebrate what North Korea claimed was a recent successful nuclear test. Around 100,000 citizens and soldiers took part in the ceremony.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_15063/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo