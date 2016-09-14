Video Advisory (Sept. 14) "Successful" nuclear test celebrated

11:36 14 September 2016
TOKYO, Sept. 14, Kyodo
-- A huge ceremony was held at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on Sept. 13, 2016, to celebrate what North Korea claimed was a recent successful nuclear test. Around 100,000 citizens and soldiers took part in the ceremony.
