11:50 14 September 2016
URGENT: Abe to visit U.S., Cuba next week
TOKYO, Sept. 14, Kyodo
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will make a visit to Cuba next week after attending United Nations proceedings in New York, the Japanese government said Wednesday.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference Abe's trip from Sept. 18 to 24 will include a speech before the U.N. General Assembly in New York.
On the first visit to Cuba by a Japanese premier, Abe plans to hold talks with Cuban President Raul Castro, Suga said.
