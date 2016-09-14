Close

Kyodo News

September 14, 2016 13:56

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:03 14 September 2016

Longevity of pets in Japan hit record high in 2014: survey

TOKYO, Sept. 14, Kyodo

The average lifespan of pet dogs and cats in Japan hit record highs at 13.2 years and 11.9 years respectively, results from a survey conducted in 2014 showed Wednesday.

The figure grew by 1.5 times for dogs and 2.3 times for cats in 25 years, as better preventive measures against infectious diseases such as a vaccination were implemented, according to the Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology and Japan Small Animal Veterinary Association.

The longevity increase is also attributable to more pets being kept indoors, given better food and having their medical issues treated, they said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 9 Sep 2016Typhoons cause 42 bil. yen in damage to Japan agriculture, fisheries
  2. 8 Sep 2016H.K. lawmaker-elect seeks police help over death threats
  3. 8 Sep 2016Ex-head of China's "democracy" village sentenced for "corruption"
  4. 8 Sep 2016Japan's popular Super Mario Bros. game to debut on iPhone
  5. 9 Sep 2016Philippines to allow Indonesia to pursue pirates in its waters

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete