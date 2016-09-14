Longevity of pets in Japan hit record high in 2014: survey

The average lifespan of pet dogs and cats in Japan hit record highs at 13.2 years and 11.9 years respectively, results from a survey conducted in 2014 showed Wednesday.

The figure grew by 1.5 times for dogs and 2.3 times for cats in 25 years, as better preventive measures against infectious diseases such as a vaccination were implemented, according to the Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology and Japan Small Animal Veterinary Association.

The longevity increase is also attributable to more pets being kept indoors, given better food and having their medical issues treated, they said.