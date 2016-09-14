12:26 14 September 2016
Japanese emperor, empress mulling Vietnam trip as soon as next spring
TOKYO, Sept. 14, Kyodo
Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko are planning to make their first visit to Vietnam, possibly next spring, the government's top spokesman said Wednesday.
The trip plan would come in response to a series of invitations put forward by the Vietnamese government, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.
"Friendly relations between our countries are steadily progressing, but we have so far been yet to organize a visit (by the emperor and empress)," Suga said.
