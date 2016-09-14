Taiwan's 1st maritime, defense exhibition postponed due to typhoon

The opening of Taiwan's first maritime and defense exhibition, set to begin in the southern port city of Kaohsiung on Wednesday, was postponed for a day due to the arrival of Super Typhoon Meranti which lashed eastern and southern Taiwan Tuesday.

The event, the first of its kind, was organized to demonstrate the resolve of President Tsai Ing-wen, who has vowed to build military equipment, including submarines, jet trainers and fighter aircraft, domestically.

The four-day event was due to run from Wednesday to Saturday, but will now begin on Thursday.