September 14, 2016 13:56

13:22 14 September 2016

Taiwan's 1st maritime, defense exhibition postponed due to typhoon

By Ko Shu-ling
TAIPEI, Sept. 14, Kyodo

The opening of Taiwan's first maritime and defense exhibition, set to begin in the southern port city of Kaohsiung on Wednesday, was postponed for a day due to the arrival of Super Typhoon Meranti which lashed eastern and southern Taiwan Tuesday.

The event, the first of its kind, was organized to demonstrate the resolve of President Tsai Ing-wen, who has vowed to build military equipment, including submarines, jet trainers and fighter aircraft, domestically.

The four-day event was due to run from Wednesday to Saturday, but will now begin on Thursday.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

