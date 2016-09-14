Typhoon Lionrock to be given "extreme severity" designation: Abe

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Wednesday his Cabinet will designate Typhoon Lionrock as a disaster of extreme severity, allowing affected communities to receive higher subsidies from the central government for reconstruction work.

Addressing reporters during a visit to areas of Hokkaido in northern Japan damaged by the typhoon earlier this month, Abe said the Cabinet will make the move on Friday.

"We hope to fortify assistance for small and medium-sized enterprises in heavily affected areas and expand support for disaster recovery projects in infrastructure such as roads, waterways and bridges as well as farmland and agricultural facilities," Abe said.