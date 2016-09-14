Close

Kyodo News

September 14, 2016 15:56

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:28 14 September 2016

Japan's industrial output in July revised down to 0.4% decline

TOKYO, Sept. 14, Kyodo

Japan's industrial production in July fell a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent from the previous month, revised down from a preliminary report that showed no change from June, the government said Wednesday.

The downward revision was due to lower production of beverages such as tea and coffee as well as aircraft parts, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said.

The index of output at factories and mines stood at 96.5 against the base of 100 for 2010, compared with 96.9 in the Aug. 31 preliminary report, the ministry said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1
  • 1

Next

Rio Olympics & Paralympics
South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 9 Sep 2016Typhoons cause 42 bil. yen in damage to Japan agriculture, fisheries
  2. 8 Sep 2016H.K. lawmaker-elect seeks police help over death threats
  3. 8 Sep 2016Ex-head of China's "democracy" village sentenced for "corruption"
  4. 8 Sep 2016Japan's popular Super Mario Bros. game to debut on iPhone
  5. 9 Sep 2016Philippines to allow Indonesia to pursue pirates in its waters

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete