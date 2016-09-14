Japan's industrial output in July revised down to 0.4% decline

Japan's industrial production in July fell a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent from the previous month, revised down from a preliminary report that showed no change from June, the government said Wednesday.

The downward revision was due to lower production of beverages such as tea and coffee as well as aircraft parts, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said.

The index of output at factories and mines stood at 96.5 against the base of 100 for 2010, compared with 96.9 in the Aug. 31 preliminary report, the ministry said.